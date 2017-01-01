Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Martin Tomaiko of Akron enjoys the Lock 3 ice rink to himself on Wednesday in Akron. Temperatures will continue to drop in Akron until Saturday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Geese parked on the snow-covered surface of Lee Jackson Field undaunted by the whiteout conditions on Thursday at the University of Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A pedestrian crosses Sherman street heading towards East Exchange on a snowy morning on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A pedestrian along East Exchange on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A pedestrian walks down Sherman Street towards East Exchange on a snowy Thursday morning. More snow is in the forecast today but temperatures are predicted to reach the 50's and higher over the weekend. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)