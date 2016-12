Youngstown State keeps Jim Tressel as leader till 2018 or longer

The afternoon of Dec. 7, 1941, my mother, Hazel Arnold, had taken my sister Narita and I to the movies at the Thornton Theater. When we arrived home, we found my father, Edgar Arnold, pacing around the kitchen nervously, waiting for us to arrive to tell us the terrible news that the United States had been attacked at Pearl Harbor by the Japanese and that President Roosevelt had announced the news by radio to all the nation.

At the time although I was only 8 years old, I have never forgotten that day and all that happened in the next years as our lives were changed forever. My dad worked at the Goodrich Rubber Co. and so he had a busy time those years. Rationing of many products became a fact of life, including shoes, sugar and others that apparently weren’t as bothersome to me because I can’t call them to mind.