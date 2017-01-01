Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wide receiver A.J. Coney (center) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch in for a touchdown during an intersquad scrimmage of the University of Akron football team in the Stile Athletics Field House on the campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wide receiver A.J. Coney celebrates after running his reception in for a touchdown during an intersquad scrimmage of the University of Akron football team in the Stile Athletics Field House on the campus Friday,. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Running back Van Edwards Jr. runs the ball during an intersquad scrimmage of the University of Akron football team in the Stile Athletics Field House on the campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Running back Manny Morgan runs the ball during an intersquad scrimmage of the University of Akron football team in the Stile Athletics Field House on the campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary graduates wide receiver Fransohn Bickley (left) and quarterback Clayton Uecker celebrate Bickley's reception and touchdown with quarterback Kato Nelson during an intersquad scrimmage of the University of Akron football team in the Stile Athletics Field House on the campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary graduate wide receiver Fransohn Bickley (right) celebrates his touchdown reception with teammate Nate Stewart during an intersquad scrimmage of the University of Akron football team in the Stile Athletics Field House on the campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)