Corrections and Clarifications — April 7

Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
MEDINA: Authorities still won’t say how Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron died, even after releasing autopsy reports that show he had a serious gash on his neck and skin-deep cuts on his forearms.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.