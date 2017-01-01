In this Oct. 29, 2002 file photo, Larry Hunter (second from left) accepted a plea bargain hat spared him a possible death sentence in the murder of his wife, Karen, but will keep him in prison for at least 30 years. Also in photo are his defense attorneys Lawrence Whitney (left) and Nathan Ray. At right is prosecuting attorney Carolyn Mulligan. Hunter, 33, pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of his former wife, Karen Hunter, in her Philip Avenue home during a dispute May 24. Karen Hunter, 38, had a protection order against her husband, believing he planned to do her harm. (Bob DeMay/Akron Beacon Journal file)

