Akron school board members stay afloat in cardboard boats designed by students

Patrick Bravo (front) president of the Akron Public School Board and board members John Otterman and Lisa Mansfield keep their cardboard canoe steady and on pace as they paddle the course during the annual Cardboard Canoe Race hosted by science students at Firestone High School in the school's pool Tuesday in Akron. Eleven Akron Public Schools middle schools and high schools participated in the even as well as many guest adult rowers. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)