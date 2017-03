Akron students guests at Goodyear blimp’s house for hands-on learning

Dream Cherry, 14, participates in a design exercise as she and her teammates design to device to toss a ball directly into a basket during the LeBron James Family Foundation's 8th Grade Experience Outing: Hometown Innovation with Goodyear at Goodyear's Wingfoot Lake Blimp Hangar. Throughout the day the students learn about various careers at Goodyear. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)