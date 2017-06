Art teacher who made sure students got school photos comes through again, this time with yearbooks

Nicole Bozickovich (center) the art teacher at STEAM Academy, a charter school, passes out yearbooks to students My'Linh Eagle, 6 (front left) A'Mya Meadows, 6 her sister Da'Rya Meadows, 5, Bryan Atkinson, 8, Shreeis Terrell-Hill, 11 and her sister Monique Terrell-Hill, 9, at the school. Bozickovich photographed all the children at no charge, provided parents with prints and created the yearbook that has a cover that the children may color. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)