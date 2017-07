Good News — July 10: Clinton racer wins local Soap Box Derby; Akron elementary school student newspaper raises $900 for Akron Children’s Hospital

Benny Schilling grandson of Rosemary and Rick Acker of Copley and son of Holly and John Schilling of Clinton won the Super Stock division of the 63rd running of the Wayne- Holmes County Soap Box Derby June 17. He will compete in the All American Soap Box Derby on July 22 at Derby Downs. This is Bennys first win and he follows his brother Brandon who was the Wayne-Holmes Super stock and master champion the past two years.