Lab coats encourage Akron STEM students to research careers, and the stories behind them

Seventh-graders Charles Johnson (left) and Noah Smith try on their lab coats donated by Summa Health System on Thursday at Akron's STEM Middle School. The coats have their former owners' names crossed out with black marker, but still may be able to be read when held up to the light. Summa officials hope the students will research the people and departments on the coats to find out about possible careers in medicine. (Monica Thomas/Akron Beacon Journal)