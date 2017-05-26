Star Student finalist: Rachel Wood (Wooster High School)

Published: May 26, 2017 - 10:13 PM | Updated: May 30, 2017 - 12:13 PM
- Star Student finalist: Lucy Zhang (Revere High School)
- Star Student finalist: Carolanne Zelis (Our Lady of the Elms High School)
- Star Student finalist: Shivani Yerigeri (Our Lady of the Elms High School)
- Meet this year's Star Students
- Star Student finalist: Logan Dusseau (National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM)
- Star Student finalist: Mitchell Adamczyk (St. Vincent-St. Mary High School)
- Star Student finalist: Raman Bhambra (Twinsburg High School)
- Star Student finalist: Mary Baker (Northwestern High School)
- Star Student finalist: Georgia Van Fossen (Highland High School)
- Star Student finalist: Alyssa Suto (Ravenna High School)
- Star Student finalist: Isaiah Hunter (McKinley Senior High School)
- Star Student finalist: Ishani Tripathy (Jackson High School)
- Star Student finalist: Kevin Du (Copley High School)
- Star Student finalist: Colin Fricker (Archbishop Hoban High School)
- Star Student finalist: Mackenzie Deighen (Archbishop Hoban High School)
- Star Student finalist: Ethan Pelagalli (North Royalton High School)
- Star Student finalist: Amber Howell (Kenmore High School)
- Star Student finalist: DaQuan Jones (Kenmore High School)
- Star Student finalist: Abigail Volk (St. Vincent-St. Mary High School)
- Star Student finalist: Faith Ferrell (National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM)
- Star Student: Kate Holland (Copley High School)
- Star Student: Andrea Chambers (Walsh Jesuit High School)
- Star Student: Alexis McCullough (Ellet High School)
- Walsh Jesuit senior has life planned, overcomes adversity in personal life
- Star Student Alexis McCullough of Ellet High School inspired by family to work hard
- Star Student Kate Holland isn’t afraid to scale mountains
