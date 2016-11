UA lands $3 million donation to advance polymer research

Alberto Ibarguen (left) president of the Knight Foundation, Matthew J. Wilson, president of the University of Akron, Dr. W. Gerald Austen, renowned cardiac and thoracic surgeon, Eric Amis, the dean of the College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering and vice provost for research at the University of Akron, Matthew Becker, the first holder of the W. Gerald Austen Chair during a press conference announcing the creation of a $3 million W. Gerald Austen Endowed Chair in Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering from the Knight Foundation named for Dr. Austen Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)