Friend’s overdose death unites students to spread anti-drug message

Rachel's Angels (from left) Sophie Bisson, of St. Vincent-St. Mary, Alyssa Baker, of Revere, Hailey Vieltorf of Archbishop Hoban and Megan Hissing, of Walsh Jesuit look over a poster board of photos of the friend Rachel DeMaio, who died of an overdose in October 2016. The group gathered to talk about their friend and their world to spread the message of drug awareness at Panera on March 16 in Fairlawn. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)