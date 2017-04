Actress Octavia Spencer’s speech at Kent State to cost more than $100,000

The Indiana University Student Board sponsored "Real Honest: An Afternoon with Octavia Spencer" at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington, Ind. April 9. Kent State University's first universitywide commencement May 13 will get a touch of Hollywood as Spencer speaks to graduates of the northeastern Ohio school. Spencer recently starred as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in the drama "Hidden Figures." (Chris Howell /The Herald-Times via AP)