Adults take driver’s seat and steer Soap Box Derby cars during parents race

John Denison of Suffield Township, father of Local Stock Champ McKenzie Denison, yells as his car is released at the start of the Parents Race for the All-American Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs Thursday in Akron. Apparently the extra cheeseburgers he said he ate in preparation for the race did not help him because he lost his heat and did not advance. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)