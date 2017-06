Akron-area officers planning ‘Carnival with a Cop’ this July; 50 kids to spend day at Summit County Fair

In this file photo, Jordan Sedensky, 12, of Cuyahoga Falls scratches the nose of one of her pigs in the livestock barn at the Summit County Fairgrounds. Christmas with a Cop plans to start a new program this summer to help mark Christmas in July for 50 low-income Akron students. The effort plans to bring students to the Summit County Fair for the day and to give each of them backpacks stuffed with school supplies. The officers hope to make this an annual event in addition to the annual holiday shopping spree done each December.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)