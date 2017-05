Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank exceeds 2017 Harvest for Hunger campaign goal

Akron Beacon Journal's Publisher Mark Cohen (left) receives an award alongside Gatehouse Ohio Media Publisher Jim Porter (right) from Akron-Canton Food Bank CEO Dan Flowers at the Harvest for Hunger Luau Celebration on Friday at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in Akron, Ohio. The food bank collected a record breaking amount of foods and funds in this year's Harvest for Hunger campaign. The total amount made was $1,262,933. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)