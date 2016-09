Akron celebrates longtime residents and new immigrants at Global Village Festival

Malissa Xiong (left) helps Jasilyn Vue, with her hair as Jossilyn Xiong, (center) watches while Claudia Vue, (center right) gets help with her hair from Suzanna Vang (right) as the members of the Hmong dance group, Paj Tawg Tshaib which means Blooming Flower, get ready for their performance at the Global Village Festival on the front lawn of Jennings CLC on Saturday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)