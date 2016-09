Akron Children’s Hospital patients become super heroes in this year’s marathon

Enzo Spicocchi lets out a big yawn as his sisters (from left and in their birth order from oldest to youngest) Ilah, Paige, Ellie and Gia rest in a crib for a photograph in their home in 2010. The quintuplets, now five years old are celebrated as "heros" and will be along the Akron Marathon route in a Hero Zone to help cheer on the runners. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)