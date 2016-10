Akron Children’s Hospital to centralize outpatient services with expansion that will double space in building on downtown campus

Akron Childrens Hospital will break ground in February on a 230,000 square-foot addition to its seven-story Considine Professional Building, 215 W. Bowery St., across from the main hospital building. The addition will bring together all of Akron Childrens outpatient clinics and programs in downtown Akron and continue the campus transformation that began when the hospital broke ground on the Kay Jewelers Pavilion in 2012. (Artists Rendering courtesy Akron Childrens Hospital)