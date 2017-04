Akron could lose the county’s largest transitional housing unit for drug-addicted men

"This place saved my life," said Kevin Biagetti, 37, of Barberton who is recovering from an opiate addiction at F I Community Housing in Akron. Akron is on the verge of losing the facility because property owner, Dave Testa, has been ordered by a Summit County probate judge to turn the building into cash as part of a divorce settlement. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)