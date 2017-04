Akron fire union treasurer accused of stealing more than $600,000 from union; Joseph Ruhlin indicted on 5 felonies

In this Jan. 2016 file photo, Lt. Russ Brode (left) and firefighter Joe Ruhlin of the Akron Fire Department serve up chili at the 10th Annual Chili Challenge at Lock 3 in Akron. Ruhlin, 40, treasurer of Local 330, is accused of stealing perhaps as much as $100,000 from the union. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file)