Akron food trucks may get more freedom by next year — and restaurant owners aren’t happy about it

Dave Lewis of Stow (left) and Frank Zugaro of Medina (right) enjoy popsicles from Popsmith after lunch at Square Scullery on Wednesday at Cascade Plaza in Akron. Strict food truck legislation restricts where trucks can park on public property. Cascade Cucina is the first regular city event to break that mold and offer food is Cascade Plaza. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)