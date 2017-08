Akron Makerbus hits the road again, hopes its Silicon Valley tie will put it on top

Akron Startup bus conductor Kyle McKee talks about his positive experience last year with the bus tour during the Akron Startup Buspreneur Crash Course & Launch Party on Friday at BLU Plate in Akron. The Akron StartupBus is making a week-long trip to New Orleans to compete in a national entrepreneurship competition against some of the country's largest cities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)