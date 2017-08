Akron man linked to three fires in his neighborhood, including two that claimed nine lives; prosecutors seek death penalty for Stanley Ford

Akron Police and State Fire Marshals come out of 1374 Hillcrest Street as they search that home and the one next door at 1370 Hillcrest Street, just around the corner from the site of the fatal fire in this 2017 file photo. Stanley Ford has been tied to three fires in his neighborhood, two that claimed 9 lives. Summit County prosecutors announced today they will seek the death penalty. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)