Akron man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting death after emotional hearing

Carla Hunt, the sister of victim Erick Hunt Sr., fights back tears as she attempts to address the court, at the sentencing of Darien Mingo for the shooting death of Hunt in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. Hunt, overcome with emotion, was unable to continue her statement. Mingo, who plead guilty of involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 years for the involuntary manslaughter and one year on the gun specification. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)