Akron man will spend one year in Summit County Jail for shooting death; victim’s family upset with sentence

David Hillis' mother, Marie Donofrio, is escorted out of the Summit Country Courthouse after her son was sentenced to 6-years for shooting and killing Marcus Glover on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 in Akron. Five of the years were suspended. Hillis will spend one year in the Summit County Jail rather than a state prison to serve out his sentence. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)