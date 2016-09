Akron Marathon 2016: In a first, Ohioan finishes first with course record

Ron Legg of Beach City, Ohio running in the half-marathon crosses the starting line Akron Marathon on Saturday in Akron. Legg set a new record for the fastest 20K for people in the 70-74 division with a finish time in the half-marathon of 1:31:02 the old record set in 1991 was 1:43:57. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)