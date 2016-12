Akron parolee sought in shooting, killing of man and his pregnant girlfriend

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the publics assistance in locating wanted fugitive David Calhoun Jr. Calhoun is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and the Portage County Sheriff for three counts of murder. Calhoun is a 25 year old black male standing approximately 509 and weighing 176 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Calhoun may have shaved his head and beard. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to engage Calhoun, please call authorities.