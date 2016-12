Akron teen sentenced to eight years in prison for burning 4-month-old daughter

Demetrius Ford stands with his attorney David Lowry as Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Todd McKenney sentenced Ford, 18, of Akron, to eight years in prison for burning his four-month-old daughter. On November 29, 2016 a Summit County jury found Ford guilty of Felonious Assault a felony of the 2nd degree and two counts of child endangering. (Photo courtesy Summit County Prosecutors Office)