American Indian culture and tradition brought to life during unveiling of a modern app along an ancient trail

Kadyen Howe, 12, (right) Tyler Small, 13 (second from right) and Velma Fisher, 13, all from the Northern Cheyenne Nation from Lame Deer, Montana take part in a symbolic walk along South Portage Path with students from the Lippman School and Portage Path CLC during a ceremony to unveil a marker for the path that native Americans used on Monday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)