Area deaths — Compiled Jan. 29, 2017

Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
WADSWORTH: A Thursday regular at Ohio Supply and Tool, John Horne stepped up to the back corner of the hardware store where Kris Gaugler leaned gently on the selling side of a glass case full of handguns.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.