Art & Ale fundraiser benefits Akron Art Museum

Akron Art Museums Chief of Staff and Director of Special Projects Jennifer Shipman presents Ron Shea of R. Shea Brewing of Akron with the peoples choice award for his beer at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Saturday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)