Art project lets residents show love for city by lighting up hearts

Photographer Shane Wynn talks poses with her portrait of her Elizabeth Sandwick in the WhiteLaw Building in the former location of peanut shoppe entitled Nuts which is from her empowered women in underutilized spaces series of portraits that will hang in the windows of the former Ohio Brewing Company space as part of the Knight Foundation-funded Curated Storefront project on Friday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)