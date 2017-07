Authorities say driver who fatally struck two teen girls in May was texting and driving; New Franklin woman charged in Coventry crash

Natasha R. Boggs, 24, of New Franklin was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault, one count of driving while texting and one count of tampering with records. Boggs was the driver of a car that struck and killed two teenage girls in Coventry Township in May was texting and driving, an investigation by the Summit County Sheriffs Office concluded.