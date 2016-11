Backyard Thanksgiving football game in Medina raises nearly $250,000 for charity

Members of the Black team, one of four teams competing in the 27th Annual Meadows Turkey Bowl, huddle before their first game in the backyard of Mike Meadows Thursday in Medina. The annual Thanksgiving Day event is a fundraiser for Saint Vincent DePaul and this year's game is dedicated to Beth Mowrey, the wife of Alan Mowrey one of the players who died in August of cancer. All of the participants wore her name on the back of their jerseys and thirty percent of the proceeds will be earmarked to help the families of cancer patients. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)