Barberton launches communitywide early childhood education initiative

Siblings Wassem Kelani, 5, and Maria Kelani, 3, of Barberton play a matching game at the First Things First table at the Magical Beginnings Fair at Lake Anna YMCA. The Barberton community is stressing the importune of reading to children, even babies, and learning other techniques to develop early brain development. The fair brought families together to share information and resources. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)