Barberton’s Second Street the focus of this weekend’s Better Block event

Magic City owners Jay and Erica Graham stand for a picture in the alley off Second Street outside their business where Barberton's Better Block will host a beer garden in downtown Barberton. This Friday and Saturday Barberton will host Better Block. The event will focus on what Second Street could look like with some new investment and will feature pop-up vendors, outdoor cafes and activities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)