Barberton’s vision for downtown still rolling out; here’s what’s to come

Barberton High School art teachers Ron White (top) and Dana Riffle (left bottom) and art student Kayla Mize, 16, paint a mural depicting the logo of the 125th anniversary of Barberton designed by former student Kylie Haines at the corner of Second and Tuscarawas streets Thursday in Barberton. White and Riffels and students from the high school's art club will eventually paint the entire wall as part of a beautification effort by the city of Barberton on this corner next to a bus stop. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)