Bob Gondor and Randy Resh to receive more than $2 million each for wrongful imprisonment; Gondor says amount will be less after debts

Randy Resh and Bob Gondor at the law offices of Marein and Bradley preparing for a civil trial in this March 13, 2014 file photo in Cleveland. Resh and Gondor who have been free men since 2007 spent nearly 17 years behind prison bars. They were preparing for a civil trial that could lead to their formal declaration of innocence in the 1988 strangulation slaying of a Randolph Township woman. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)