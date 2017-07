Boyfriend of Northfield woman serving prison time for scam avoids prison; Kenneth Reece sentenced to probation, ordered to pay restitution

Defense attorney Jon Sinn (left) pleads for probation over prison time for his client Kenneth Reece before Reece is sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution for his involvement with Lydia Culp's horse selling scam by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty Wednesday in Akron. Culp was previously sentenced to six years in prison by Judge McCarty. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)