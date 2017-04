Bridgestone tournament challenges local mayors to recruit volunteers

Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer, Stow Mayor Sara Kline, Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Barberton Mayor Bill Judge (not pictured) accept the Mayors Cup Challenge by the Bridgestone Invitational. The mayors will compete to see who can raise the largest number of volunteers to help at this year's golf tournament. (Photo courtesy Bridgestone Invitational)