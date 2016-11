Brunswick man sentenced to 8 years for assault outside of Norton nightclub that left Norton man dead

Robert Lantz Jr. (right) listens to Debra Klein (far left), fianc� of the late Daniel Carraway, 63, speak at his sentencing for his assaulting of Carraway in the parking lot of a Norton nightclub that left Carraway dead last November, photographed on Tuesday at the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. Lantz was sentenced to 8-years in prison. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)