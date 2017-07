Buchtel student’s mother pleads case in wrongful death lawsuit

Charlotte Quarterman, (right) representing herself, states her case as the plaintiff to Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Amy Corrigall Jones in the wrongful death lawsuit of her daughter Ashley Quarterman, 18, Wednesday in Akron. Quarterman is suing the two friends of Ashley, who did not appear in court, for allegedly abandoning Ashley intoxicated in the cold weather in February 2010. She later died from exposure. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)