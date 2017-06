Buchtel students beautify vacant lot and soothe the soul

Buchtel sophomores Marce' Compton-Vaughn (left), 16, and Tamia Motley, 16, (right) share a laugh while splatter painting the fence at 782 Excelsior Ave. Students from Meredith Cole's biohealth class took part in enhancing the mental and emotional health of the neighborhood lot. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)