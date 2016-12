Christmas comes early: Next-door neighbor finds Akron man’s stolen packages containing family heirlooms

Kyle Barron goes through a two boxes containing family heirlooms in his garage such as these early editions of books passed down through his family that sustained water damage Thursday in Akron. A neighbor found the packages next to a vacant home after reading a story in the Akron Beacon Journal that the two boxes containing Barron's irreplaceable family heirlooms were stolen from his front stoop last week after being delivered by USPS. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)