Christmas Eve 1980 a happier time for Cleveland Browns fans

Mike Davis (right) had the worst hands of any player in the Oakland secondary. Who would have thought that after three hours on a frigid, wind-whipped field, those hands would turn into warm, supple suction cups? Davis' interception of this Brian Sipe pass, intended for Ozzie Newsome (left) during their January 4,1981 playoff game to shut down the heartbeat of the Kardiac Kids and brought the phrase "Red Right 88" into the local lexicon. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)