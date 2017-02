City leaders tout efforts to make ‘unaffordable’ sewer project ‘more affordable’

Jim Hewitt, city engineer, speaks about the combined sewer overflow project as James Hardy (left), chief of staff, and Ellen Nischt, press secretary, listen on Jan. 6, at the Municipal Building in Akron. The first round of projects wrapped up in 2016. City engineers are overseeing the upgrades to map out what's done, how long it took and what's left. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)