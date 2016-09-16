All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Clinton campaign cancels Bernie Sanders-led rally in Canton

Beacon Journal staff report

Published: September 16, 2016 - 12:19 PM | Updated: September 16, 2016 - 01:19 PM
RELATED STORIES

MORE IN NEWS

raceheroes18_web Michael Chritton - Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Children’s Hospital patients become super heroes in this year’s marathon

Running a marathon is no easy feat. It takes strength, endurance and courage. That’s why Akron Children’s Hospital, as sponsor of the Akron Marathon Race Series, is recruiting kids with those qualities to help cheer racers on.

sanders18cut_02
Hillary Clinton deploys Bernie Sanders to Akron and Kent State to woo young voters
wonder18cut_02
Wonder Woman’s role in feminist movement explored at Kent State symposium
global18cut_03
Akron celebrates longtime residents and new immigrants at Global Village Festival
Bob Dyer: Flag freaks abound
MORE IN NEWS >
 

MOST POPULAR

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • Entertainment Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next