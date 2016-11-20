All CATEGORIES
STEELERS 24, BROWNS 9

Cold. Snow. Concussion. Sacked. Ugh: It must be Northeast Ohio

Beacon Journal staff report With wind gusts as high as 40 mph, snow and a wind chill of 24, it still felt more like minus 11 at Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. The Browns continued their perfect season of no wins and now 11 losses, this time losing 24-9 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Another concussion and eight sacks marred the day. More coverage in Sports. Meanwhile, Northeast Ohio plunged from record temperatures on Friday into serious winter over the weekend. With wind gusts near 30 mph, the wind chill in the Akron-Canton area fell as low as 17 degrees. An inch of snow fell on Saturday and flurries continued through Sunday. The outlook for Thanksgiving week is gradual warming into the mid-40s, with rain Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day. Weather, Page B8.

Published: November 20, 2016 - 04:47 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers fans outnumber dejected Cleveland Browns fans behind the Steelers' bench and cheer as Artie Burns of the Steelers intercepts a pass intended for Corey Coleman of the Browns during the first quarter of their game at First Energy Stadium Sunday in Cleveland. The Steelers won 24-9. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)


